Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor candidate forum

Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor next month in a special election. The winner of the special election will serve through the next municipal election in October.

Candidates Dave Carey, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Peter Micciche joined KDLL and The Peninsula Clarion for a live candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Jan. 24 to talk about their visions for their borough and their qualifications for the seat.

Election day is Feb. 14 and a special runoff election, if needed, will be March 7. Absentee voting begins Jan. 30.

Thanks to the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters for their help putting on this forum. Find more important dates and information about the upcoming election on the borough website, here.