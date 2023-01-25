© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo podcast logo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor candidate forum

By Sabine Poux,
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Published January 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM AKST
borough mayor candidate forum
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Dave Carey, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Peter Micciche at the Jan. 24 candidate forum for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor.

Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor next month in a special election. The winner of the special election will serve through the next municipal election in October.

Candidates Dave Carey, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Peter Micciche joined KDLL and The Peninsula Clarion for a live candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Jan. 24 to talk about their visions for their borough and their qualifications for the seat.

Election day is Feb. 14 and a special runoff election, if needed, will be March 7. Absentee voting begins Jan. 30.

Thanks to the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters for their help putting on this forum. Find more important dates and information about the upcoming election on the borough website, here.

Kenai Conversation Kenai Peninsula Borough MayorKenai Peninsula Borough
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
