Kenai Conversation: The Peninsula Period Network

In February, KDLL tagged along with two students and a community organizer as they installed caddies full of menstrual products in Soldotna High School bathrooms. For this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by that organizer, Chera Wackler.

Wackler is the founder of the Peninsula Period Network, and her mission is to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula school. We talked to Wackler about the process of fundraising for organization, fighting period stigma in schools, and the future of the network.