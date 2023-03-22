© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: The Peninsula Period Network

By Riley Board
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM AKDT
A caddy installed at Soldotna High School.

In February, KDLL tagged along with two students and a community organizer as they installed caddies full of menstrual products in Soldotna High School bathrooms. For this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by that organizer, Chera Wackler.

Wackler is the founder of the Peninsula Period Network, and her mission is to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula school. We talked to Wackler about the process of fundraising for organization, fighting period stigma in schools, and the future of the network.

Kenai Conversation Kenai Peninsula Borough School DistrictSoldotna High School
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
