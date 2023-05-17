Kenai Conversation: Pride Month

June is Pride Month, a time of celebration for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The central peninsula celebration is June 3. The tagline for this year's Soldotna Pride in the Park is “Nobody can drag us down" — a reference to pushback over a drag performance at last year's Pride.

Elliot Wilson, Joe Spady, Ray Lee and Leslie Byrd joined us ahead of Pride to talk about what the month means to them, the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in media, their thoughts on the word "queer," and how faith and identity intersect in their lives. Take a listen.