Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Pride Month

By Sabine Poux
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM AKDT
Joe Spady, Ray Lee, Elliot Wilson and Leslie Byrd joined us to talk about Pride Month and next month's Pride celebration.

June is Pride Month, a time of celebration for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The central peninsula celebration is June 3. The tagline for this year's Soldotna Pride in the Park is “Nobody can drag us down" — a reference to pushback over a drag performance at last year's Pride.

Elliot Wilson, Joe Spady, Ray Lee and Leslie Byrd joined us ahead of Pride to talk about what the month means to them, the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in media, their thoughts on the word "queer," and how faith and identity intersect in their lives. Take a listen.

Kenai Conversation
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
