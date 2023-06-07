Kenai Conversation: City managers

There’s been a lot of turnover lately in city governments on the Central Peninsula. Both Kenai and Soldotna have gotten new city managers this year, who are adapting to their new roles at the helms of local government.

Terry Eubank stepped into the Kenai city manager role in December, and Janette Bower took the reins in Soldotna last month. On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking to both of them about what brought them to the city manager’s seat, the projects they’re excited about, the challenges their cities are facing, and what their biggest priorities are for the role.