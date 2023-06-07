© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: City managers

By Riley Board
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM AKDT
There’s been a lot of turnover lately in city governments on the Central Peninsula. Both Kenai and Soldotna have gotten new city managers this year, who are adapting to their new roles at the helms of local government.

Terry Eubank stepped into the Kenai city manager role in December, and Janette Bower took the reins in Soldotna last month. On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking to both of them about what brought them to the city manager’s seat, the projects they’re excited about, the challenges their cities are facing, and what their biggest priorities are for the role.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
