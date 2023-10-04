© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Smoking cessation study

By Riley Board
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on June 30, 2021
Lex Treinen
/
Alaska Public Media
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on June 30, 2021

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Mayo Clinic are collaborating on a major research project about smoking among Alaska Native people. The research — which is currently in a beta testing stage — will study the impacts of both financial incentives and family support in the process of quitting smoking, and is designed to be a culturally relevant system.

Our guests are Dr. Timothy Thomas with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and Brianna Tranby and Antonia Young with the Mayo Clinic. We’re talking about how the research came to be, the details of the study, and the possible implications of the work.

You can find more information about the study here.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Latest Episodes