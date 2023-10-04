Kenai Conversation: Smoking cessation study

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Mayo Clinic are collaborating on a major research project about smoking among Alaska Native people. The research — which is currently in a beta testing stage — will study the impacts of both financial incentives and family support in the process of quitting smoking, and is designed to be a culturally relevant system.

Our guests are Dr. Timothy Thomas with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and Brianna Tranby and Antonia Young with the Mayo Clinic. We’re talking about how the research came to be, the details of the study, and the possible implications of the work.

You can find more information about the study here.