Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Reporter Round Table

By Riley Board
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM AKDT
From left to right: KDLL Reporter Hunter Morrison, Peninsula Clarion Reporters Jake Dye and Ashlyn O'Hara, and KDLL Reporter Riley Board.
From left to right: KDLL Reporter Hunter Morrison, Peninsula Clarion Reporters Jake Dye and Ashlyn O'Hara, and KDLL Reporter Riley Board.

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re celebrating our yearly tradition of bringing together local reporters for a round table to discuss relevant issues, the reporting process and what we’re currently working on.

KDLL reporters Riley Board and Hunter Morrison are joined by Peninsula Clarion reporters Jake Dye and Ashlyn O’Hara for a conversation about the recent election, the behind-the-scenes of reporting and the biggest topics of the day. You can find Jake’s work here and Ashlyn’s work here.

This conversation was recorded on Monday, Oct. 9, before absentee votes had come in for last week’s municipal election. You can check out updated election results here.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
