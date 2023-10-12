Kenai Conversation: Reporter Round Table

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re celebrating our yearly tradition of bringing together local reporters for a round table to discuss relevant issues, the reporting process and what we’re currently working on.

KDLL reporters Riley Board and Hunter Morrison are joined by Peninsula Clarion reporters Jake Dye and Ashlyn O’Hara for a conversation about the recent election, the behind-the-scenes of reporting and the biggest topics of the day. You can find Jake’s work here and Ashlyn’s work here.

This conversation was recorded on Monday, Oct. 9, before absentee votes had come in for last week’s municipal election. You can check out updated election results here.