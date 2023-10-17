© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: The Land We Share

By Hunter Morrison
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hunter Morrison
/
KDLL

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Christine Cunningham and Steve Meyer, authors of the new book “The Land We Share.” We are also joined by Alaska Geographic’s executive director Andy Hall, who helped publish the book.

The book is a collection of short essays both Cunningham and Meyer wrote for the Anchorage Daily News. The book’s subject is about hunting, but focuses on relationships and connections formed around hunting on public lands.

A book release event for "The Land We Share" will occur in the commons at Kenai Peninsula College on Oct. 19.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Latest Episodes