Kenai Conversation: The Land We Share

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Christine Cunningham and Steve Meyer, authors of the new book “The Land We Share.” We are also joined by Alaska Geographic’s executive director Andy Hall, who helped publish the book.

The book is a collection of short essays both Cunningham and Meyer wrote for the Anchorage Daily News. The book’s subject is about hunting, but focuses on relationships and connections formed around hunting on public lands.

A book release event for "The Land We Share" will occur in the commons at Kenai Peninsula College on Oct. 19.