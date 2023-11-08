© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Cook Inlet beluga research

By Riley Board
Published November 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM AKST
Cook Inlet belugas are endangered and one of NOAA Fisheries' "Species in the Spotlight."
Our guest on this episode of the Kenai Conversation is Sonia Kumar, a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate student who studies the endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale population in the Kenai and Kasilof rivers.

Kumar says her previous work as a necropsy technician out of Anchorage led her to studying the auditory world of belugas. We talked about her past work, the challenges of monitoring sound in the Kenai and Kasilof rivers, and her latest research into environmental DNA.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
