Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Bluff stabilization

By Riley Board
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:11 PM AKST
For 30 years, the City of Kenai’s number one capital priority has been stabilizing its eroding bluff along the mouth of the Kenai River. In September, the city entered into an agreement with the army corps of engineers, and in late 2023, the project went out for bid. On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we talked with City Manager Terry Eubank and Public Works Director Scott Curtin about the history of bluff erosion, the design of the project and the economic implications for the City of Kenai.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
