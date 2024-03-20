Candidate Forum: HEA Board of Directors

On Monday, March 18, KDLL, KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion hosted candidates for the Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors in advance of the upcoming election.

We broadcasted the forum live from the Soldotna Public Library.

Crystal Schwartz Mckenney and Robert Wall are running for the board’s District 2 seat, which covers the communities of Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Robert Wall was unable to attend the forum. Louie Flora is running against Michael Jones for the board’s District 3 seat, which covers Kasilof south to Kachemak Bay. Mike Chenault, who could not attend the forum, is running unopposed for the board’s District 1 seat, which covers Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. You can hear the pre-recorded bios for the candidates who did not attend the forum at the end of the hour.

HEA Board of Director terms last three years. Voting begins March 29, and voters can cast a ballot three ways: 1. By returning a mail-in ballot; 2. Through HEA’s online voting portal; or 3. In person at HEA’s Annual Meeting. Results will be announced on May 2 at the meeting of members in Homer.

You can learn more about the candidates and the HEA election here.