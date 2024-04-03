Kenai Conversation: How We Survive Diomede

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're chatting with Bjorn Olson about his ongoing documentary project "How We Survive Diomede." The film centers around how climate change is impacting Little Diomede Island, which is located in the Bering Strait between Alaska and Siberia.

We spoke about the documentary, the people of Little Diomede Island and the challenges of filming in a remote location.

As part of Kenai Peninsula College’s Showcase Series, Olson will be giving a presentation about "How We Survive Diomede" at the college’s McLane Commons this Thursday at 6 p.m.