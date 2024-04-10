© 2024 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: AFS exchange program

By Hunter Morrison
Published April 10, 2024 at 2:48 PM AKDT
Left to right: AFS exchange students Juan Malla of Chile, Vincent Steen of Sweden, Rami Alshurafa of Palestine, Joshua Ismail of Germany and Khongorzul Gantulga of Mongolia. Also pictured is Chris Bergholtz, a volunteer with the program.
Left to right: AFS exchange students Juan Malla of Chile, Vincent Steen of Sweden, Rami Alshurafa of Palestine, Joshua Ismail of Germany and Khongorzul Gantulga of Mongolia. Also pictured is Chris Bergholtz, a volunteer with the program.

On this week's episode, we're joined by five international students attending Kenai Central High School as part of the AFS exchange program.

Juan Malla, of Chile, and Khongorzul Gantulga, of Mongolia, sat down with local AFS coordinator Chris Bergholtz to discuss the program, their experiences in Alaska and what they like most about the United States.

In the second half of the program, we're joined by Vincent Steen, of Sweden, Rami Alshurafa, of Palestine and Joshua Ismail, of Germany.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
