Kenai Conversation: AFS exchange program

On this week's episode, we're joined by five international students attending Kenai Central High School as part of the AFS exchange program.

Juan Malla, of Chile, and Khongorzul Gantulga, of Mongolia, sat down with local AFS coordinator Chris Bergholtz to discuss the program, their experiences in Alaska and what they like most about the United States.

In the second half of the program, we're joined by Vincent Steen, of Sweden, Rami Alshurafa, of Palestine and Joshua Ismail, of Germany.