On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Robert Ruffner, a Kenai Peninsula resident who just completed a 400 mile raft trip through Bolivia. We chatted about his rafting experience, his preparations for the journey and what he enjoyed most about Bolivia.

As part of Kenai Peninsula College’s Showcase Series, Ruffner will be giving a talk about his rafting adventure at the college’s McLane Commons this Wednesday at 6 p.m.