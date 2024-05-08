© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival

By Hunter Morrison
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:12 AM AKDT
Sam Wilson

On this week’s episode, we’re talking with Melanie DuFour, coordinator of the annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival. We’re also joined by Lora Haller, visitor center manager for Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, and Ted Floyd, editor of Birding Magazine and the festival’s 2024 keynote speaker.

Gearing up for this year's event, we spoke about the upcoming festival and the art of birding.

The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival will be held May 8-12 in Homer. You can learn more about the festival by clicking here.

