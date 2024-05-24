Kenai Conversation: KDLL reporter switchover

Riley Board has been a reporter and host at KDLL for about two years. She came to the Kenai Peninsula through Report For America, a journalism placement nonprofit.

As her time at the station comes to a close, we sat down with her and KDLL's newest reporter Ashlyn O'Hara to discuss their journalism careers, their journey to Kenai and the importance of local reporting in Alaska.

O'Hara is a former reporter at The Peninsula Clarion and begins her new role at KDLL this week. She plans to continue her coverage of the area's education and government beats.