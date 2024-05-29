Kenai Conversation: Author Michael Engelhard

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re chatting with Micheal Engelhard, author of two new books. “Arctic Traverse'' highlights Engelhard's thousand mile raft and backpacking journey though Alaska’s Brooks Range. “What the River Knows” is a collection of essays about his experiences in Alaska.

We're speaking about Engelhard's career as a wilderness guide, his Brooks Range adventure and his work as an author.

Engelhard will have a book release event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Pratt Museum in Homer.