© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Author Michael Engelhard

By Hunter Morrison
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:27 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Books by Michael Engelhard
Michael Engelhard
Books by Michael Engelhard

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re chatting with Micheal Engelhard, author of two new books. “Arctic Traverse'' highlights Engelhard's thousand mile raft and backpacking journey though Alaska’s Brooks Range. “What the River Knows” is a collection of essays about his experiences in Alaska.

We're speaking about Engelhard's career as a wilderness guide, his Brooks Range adventure and his work as an author.

Engelhard will have a book release event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Pratt Museum in Homer.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Latest Episodes