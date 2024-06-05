© 2024 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Legislative wrap up with Rep. Justin Ruffridge and Sen. Jesse Bjorkman

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:43 AM AKDT
It’s been less than a month since the Alaska Legislature gaveled out of its session in Juneau. While many bills passed await the governor’s signature, state lawmakers have returned to their home communities.

On this week’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, Rep. Justin Ruffridge and Sen. Jesse Bjorkman join us to debrief the most recent session. They talk through some of the session’s biggest issues, from education funding to energy security, and spotlight local initiatives like fishery relief and capital projects.

More information about the bills discussed in this episode can be accessed on the Alaska Legislature’s website.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
