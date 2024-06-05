Kenai Conversation: Legislative wrap up with Rep. Justin Ruffridge and Sen. Jesse Bjorkman

It’s been less than a month since the Alaska Legislature gaveled out of its session in Juneau. While many bills passed await the governor’s signature, state lawmakers have returned to their home communities.

On this week’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, Rep. Justin Ruffridge and Sen. Jesse Bjorkman join us to debrief the most recent session. They talk through some of the session’s biggest issues, from education funding to energy security, and spotlight local initiatives like fishery relief and capital projects.

More information about the bills discussed in this episode can be accessed on the Alaska Legislature’s website.

