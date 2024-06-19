© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Summer construction with Justin Shelby

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published June 19, 2024 at 8:11 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Vehicles travel along the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Sterling in June 2024. The section of the highway is the subject of planned safety improvements.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Vehicles travel along the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Sterling in June 2024. The section of the highway is the subject of planned safety improvements.

Just as the return of salmon and bursts of wildflowers herald the onset of summer in Alaska, so does the sound of construction work.

Multiple projects are already underway and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has a busy building season forecast for the Kenai Peninsula. From the Cooper Landing Bypass Project, to more highway lanes between Kenai and Soldotna, a smattering of projects will improve road conditions and hold up traffic in the near future.

Justin Shelby, DOT’s administrative operations manager for Alaska’s central region, joined us this week to talk about some of those projects. Department spokesperson Shannon McCarthy also called in to provide a more in-depth look at some of the projects on the central peninsula.

Up-to-date road conditions can be accessed at 511.alaska.gov. The department’s interactive project map is at dot.alaska.gov/construction.

Kenai Conversation
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Latest Episodes