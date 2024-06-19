Kenai Conversation: Summer construction with Justin Shelby

Just as the return of salmon and bursts of wildflowers herald the onset of summer in Alaska, so does the sound of construction work.

Multiple projects are already underway and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has a busy building season forecast for the Kenai Peninsula. From the Cooper Landing Bypass Project, to more highway lanes between Kenai and Soldotna, a smattering of projects will improve road conditions and hold up traffic in the near future.

Justin Shelby, DOT’s administrative operations manager for Alaska’s central region, joined us this week to talk about some of those projects. Department spokesperson Shannon McCarthy also called in to provide a more in-depth look at some of the projects on the central peninsula.

Up-to-date road conditions can be accessed at 511.alaska.gov. The department’s interactive project map is at dot.alaska.gov/construction.