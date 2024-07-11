Kenai Conversation: Dipnetting opens in Kenai

On this week’s Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Kenai City Manager Terry Eubank and Kenai Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Best to talk about Kenai’s Personal Use Fishery. They share some history about the fishery, what to expect this month on city beaches and a look ahead at what’s in store for the fishery in the coming years.

Kenai’s personal use fishery opened to Alaska residents Wednesday, July 10 at 6 a.m. It’s open every day until 11 p.m. through the end of the month. More information about the fishery is available on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website.

A full list of fees for use of Kenai’s fishery facilities and the city’s fishery webcams are available on the city website at kenai.city. The city’s dipnet app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.