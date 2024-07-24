Kenai Conversation: The Kenai Peninsula Borough's 60th Anniversary

2024 marks 60 years since the Kenai Peninsula Borough was incorporated. On this special, two-hour episode of the Kenai Conversation, we talk to three former borough mayors about their time at the Kenai Peninsula’s helm — the decisions they made, ones they didn’t, and the role they played in helping get the borough where it is today.

In the first hour, we’re joined by John Williams and Dave Carey. Williams was elected borough mayor in 2005 and served until 2008. Prior to that, he served as mayor of the city of Kenai. He was succeeded by Dave Carey, who was elected in 2008 and served until 2011. Carey previously served as mayor of the city of Soldotna.

In the second hour, we’ve got Mike Navarre. Navarre served as borough mayor three times between 1996 and 2022. He also spent more than a decade representing the central peninsula in the Alaska Legislature and spent one year as the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.

KDLL extended an interview request to current Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, but he was unable to join us.