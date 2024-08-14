Kenai Conversation: Industry Appreciation Day

On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor Peter Micciche to discuss Kenai’s annual Industry Appreciation Day. We’re also chatting with Tim Navarre, one of the founding members of Industry Appreciation Day, and Dana Cannava, Special Projects and Constituent Relations for Mayor Micciche’s Office.

We spoke about Industry Appreciation Day, the Kenai Peninsula’s top industries and their importance to the local economy and community.

Industry Appreciation Day is this Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kenai Park Strip near the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.