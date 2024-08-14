© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Industry Appreciation Day

By Hunter Morrison
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:19 AM AKDT
Right to left: Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, founding Industry Appreciation Day organizer Tim Navarre, Special Projects and Constituent Relations for the Mayor's office Dana Cannava
Hunter Morrison
/
KDLL
On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor Peter Micciche to discuss Kenai’s annual Industry Appreciation Day. We’re also chatting with Tim Navarre, one of the founding members of Industry Appreciation Day, and Dana Cannava, Special Projects and Constituent Relations for Mayor Micciche’s Office.

We spoke about Industry Appreciation Day, the Kenai Peninsula’s top industries and their importance to the local economy and community.

Industry Appreciation Day is this Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kenai Park Strip near the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
