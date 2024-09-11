Kenai Conversation: Soldotna City Council and Assembly candidates

On this special, two-hour episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installments in our 2024 candidate forum series.

In the first hour, we hear from the three candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Due to scheduling conflicts, this forum was not held in person, and the three candidates were interviewed individually. KBBI’s Jamie Diep joins us for interviews with the candidates.

In the second hour, we hear from the two candidates for Soldotna City Council. That forum was held Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Soldotna Public Library. Both candidates attended and the Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.