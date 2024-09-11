© 2024 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Soldotna City Council and Assembly candidates

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:27 AM AKDT
On this special, two-hour episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next installments in our 2024 candidate forum series.

In the first hour, we hear from the three candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Due to scheduling conflicts, this forum was not held in person, and the three candidates were interviewed individually. KBBI’s Jamie Diep joins us for interviews with the candidates.

In the second hour, we hear from the two candidates for Soldotna City Council. That forum was held Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Soldotna Public Library. Both candidates attended and the Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Election 2024
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
