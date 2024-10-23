© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: House Districts 8 and 5 candidate forums

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 23, 2024 at 12:31 PM AKDT
Clockwise from top left, Bill Elam, John Hillyer, Leighton Radner and Louise Stutes (on monitor) participate in candidate forums hosted by KDLL, KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion.
Jake Dye and Erin Thompson
/
Peninsula Clarion
On this special, two-hour episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next two installments in our 2024 candidate forum series.

In the first hour, we hear from the two candidates vying to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives, Bill Elam and John Hillyer. This forum was held Monday, Oct. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.

In the second hour, our friends at KBBI in Homer speak with the two candidates running to represent Seward, Kodiak and some Gulf Coast communities, incumbent Louise Stutes and challenger Leighton Radner. The forum was hosted by KBBI’s Simon Lopez and Jake Dye of the Peninsula Clarion.

Kenai Conversation Election 2024
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
