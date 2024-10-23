Kenai Conversation: House Districts 8 and 5 candidate forums

On this special, two-hour episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the next two installments in our 2024 candidate forum series.

In the first hour, we hear from the two candidates vying to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives, Bill Elam and John Hillyer. This forum was held Monday, Oct. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye co-hosted.

In the second hour, our friends at KBBI in Homer speak with the two candidates running to represent Seward, Kodiak and some Gulf Coast communities, incumbent Louise Stutes and challenger Leighton Radner. The forum was hosted by KBBI’s Simon Lopez and Jake Dye of the Peninsula Clarion.