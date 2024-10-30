Kenai Conversation: House District 6 candidate forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the last installment in our 2024 candidate forum series.

We hear from the three candidates running to represent the southern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent Sarah Vance is a Republican from Homer. Her challengers are Kasilof Independent Brent Johnson and Anchor Point Republican Dawson Slaughter.

This forum was held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Homer Public Library. KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez hosted alongside the Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye.