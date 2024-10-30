© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: House District 6 candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:02 PM AKDT
State House District 6 candidates Rep. Sarah Vance, Dawson Slaughter and Brent Johnson participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Peninsula Clarion and KBBI 890 AM at the Homer Public Library in Homer, Alaska, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the last installment in our 2024 candidate forum series.

We hear from the three candidates running to represent the southern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent Sarah Vance is a Republican from Homer. Her challengers are Kasilof Independent Brent Johnson and Anchor Point Republican Dawson Slaughter.

This forum was held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Homer Public Library. KBBI's Jamie Diep and Simon Lopez hosted alongside the Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Election 2024
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
