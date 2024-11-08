Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula College's 60th Anniversary

Kenai Peninsula College first opened its doors in 1964 and has since grown in size, location and programs offered. Today, the college leads in enrollment across all University of Alaska campuses.

On this week's episode, we're chatting with current Kenai Peninsula College director Cheryl Siemers. We're also joined by former college directors Ginger Steffy and Gary Turner. We’re speaking about the 60th anniversary of Kenai Peninsula College, as well as what’s changed and what’s in store for the future.