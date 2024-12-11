Kenai Conversation: Supporting the peninsula's migrant students

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by four guests to talk about migrant education on the Kenai Peninsula.

In the first segment, we hear from Summer Lazenby, Jeff Smith and Sara Rinearson with Kenai Peninsula College. They’ll talk about a $2.3 million federal grant the college received to support its migratory students.

Then, we’ll hear from Jessica Scogin about how the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District already serves migrant students and how the Kenai Peninsula College will tie into their efforts.