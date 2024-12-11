© 2024 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: Supporting the peninsula's migrant students

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:37 PM AKST
On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by four guests to talk about migrant education on the Kenai Peninsula.

In the first segment, we hear from Summer Lazenby, Jeff Smith and Sara Rinearson with Kenai Peninsula College. They’ll talk about a $2.3 million federal grant the college received to support its migratory students.

Then, we’ll hear from Jessica Scogin about how the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District already serves migrant students and how the Kenai Peninsula College will tie into their efforts.

Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
