Kenai Conversation: Kenai's AFS exchange students

Kenai Central High School has hosted international students through the AFS exchange program for over 40 years.

Christine Goering, of Germany, Flokarta Hoxha, of Kosovo, Silvan Krieg, of Switzerland, Cemre Akgul, of Turkey, and Inga Smith, of Sweden, have attended Kenai Central High School since August. They sat down for an episode of Kenai Conversation to share their thoughts on American schools and talk about their experiences in Alaska. We're also joined by Laura Sievert, a local volunteer of the AFS program.

The AFS program will have an international fundraiser dinner this Sunday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Tickets are available at River City Books.