Kenai Conversation: HEA Board of Director candidates

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by the four candidates for Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors District 1 and 2 seats.

Voting for HEA board candidates closes on May 1. Cooperative members can vote online, via paper ballot or in person at HEA’s annual meeting on May 1st.

Up first are the candidates for one of the board’s District 1 seats, incumbent Wayne Ogle and Patrick Parker. The District 1 seat covers Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna.

Then, we hear from District 2 candidates Dan Furlong and Mitch Michaud. District 2 covers Soldotna, Sterling and parts of Kasilof.

KBBI public radio in Homer interviewed District 3 candidates last month .