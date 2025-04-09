© 2025 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: HEA Board of Director candidates

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:25 AM AKDT
From left, Wayne Ogle, Patrick Parker, Dan Furlong and Mitch Michaud in the KDLL studio the week of Apr. 7, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
From left, Wayne Ogle, Patrick Parker, Dan Furlong and Mitch Michaud in the KDLL studio the week of Apr. 7, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by the four candidates for Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors District 1 and 2 seats.

Voting for HEA board candidates closes on May 1. Cooperative members can vote online, via paper ballot or in person at HEA’s annual meeting on May 1st.

Up first are the candidates for one of the board’s District 1 seats, incumbent Wayne Ogle and Patrick Parker. The District 1 seat covers Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna.

Then, we hear from District 2 candidates Dan Furlong and Mitch Michaud. District 2 covers Soldotna, Sterling and parts of Kasilof.

KBBI public radio in Homer interviewed District 3 candidates last month.

More information about board candidates and HEA is available on the cooperative’s website.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
