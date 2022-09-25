© 2022 KDLL
Drinking on the Last Frontier.jpg
Drinking on the Last Frontier

Get mashed, not smashed

Published September 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM AKDT
haines brewing.jpg

On this month's Drinking on the Last Frontier, learn about the mash filter press, helping breweries squeeze out every drop of efficiency. And how not to get smashed, with the science behind hangovers. Plus, interviews with Haines Brewing Co. and Hoodoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks.
Want to learn more about craft beer?
Interested in Bill's class at KPC? Craft Beer on the Last Frontier introduces you to the history of brewing, with an emphasis on Alaska breweries, along with brewing processes and beer styles, tasting eight different beers in class and tour a local brewery. The cost is $50. It's held 5:30-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays in CTEC Room 106 at KPC in Soldotna, meeting Sept. 20 to Nov. 22. Register here.

Cheers!

Tags
Drinking on the Last Frontier beerbrewingcraft brewingDrinking on the Last Frontier
Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
See stories by Bill Howell
