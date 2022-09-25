Get mashed, not smashed

On this month's Drinking on the Last Frontier, learn about the mash filter press, helping breweries squeeze out every drop of efficiency. And how not to get smashed, with the science behind hangovers. Plus, interviews with Haines Brewing Co. and Hoodoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks.

Interested in Bill's class at KPC? Craft Beer on the Last Frontier introduces you to the history of brewing, with an emphasis on Alaska breweries, along with brewing processes and beer styles, tasting eight different beers in class and tour a local brewery. The cost is $50. It's held 5:30-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays in CTEC Room 106 at KPC in Soldotna, meeting Sept. 20 to Nov. 22. Register here.

