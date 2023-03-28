Maytag - You're it for microbrewing!
On this episode of Drinking on the Last Frontier, join us for a feature on Fritz Maytag - as in Maytag appliances - and his journey to becoming the godfather of American craft beer and microbreweries.
Also included are interviews with Don Stead of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer and Paul Wheeler of Haines Brewing Co., as well as a segment on the style of gueuze brews.
