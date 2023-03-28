© 2023 KDLL
Drinking on the Last Frontier

Maytag - You're it for microbrewing!

By Bill Howell
Published March 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM AKDT
A flight of beers to accompany some musical flights of fancy.
A flight of beers to accompany some musical flights of fancy.

On this episode of Drinking on the Last Frontier, join us for a feature on Fritz Maytag - as in Maytag appliances - and his journey to becoming the godfather of American craft beer and microbreweries.

Also included are interviews with Don Stead of Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer and Paul Wheeler of Haines Brewing Co., as well as a segment on the style of gueuze brews.

Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
