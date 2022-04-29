© 2022 KDLL
Econ 919 — How the Kenai Peninsula Works

Econ 919 — Kenai Chamber under new direction

Published April 29, 2022
Sabine Poux
KDLL
Perry's lived on the Kenai Peninsula for nearly five years.

Summer is the busiest season for Kenai and its businesses.

And this summer, those businesses will see a new face at the helm of the Kenai Chamber of Commerce.

Brett Perry is joining the Kenai Chamber as its new executive director. He’s replacing Brittany Brown, who stepped down earlier this year.

Perry’s originally from San Antonio, Texas and came to Alaska with the U.S. Army. He’s lived in Soldotna for almost five years.

This is his first week on the job. And he said it’s been a bit like drinking out of a firehose.

Econ 919 — How the Kenai Peninsula Works Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitors CenterKenai Chamber of Commerce
