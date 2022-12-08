Gifts for the gardener in your life

Got someone with a green thumb on your holiday list? We've got gifts they'll love to unwrap.

Reminder: Growing a Greener Kenai airs at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the winter, returning to the first and third Saturday of the month in May. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.

And check out the Central Peninsula Garden Club's winter programs here.