Seeds of change (and consistency)

Phew! It's been a hectic gardening season. With winter officially here, it's time to kick back, relax, review what worked and what didn't, and start planning your planting for next year. But if you still want to get garlic planted this year, Larry's got some tricks you can try.

Reminder: Growing a Greener Kenai airs at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the winter, returning to the first and third Saturday of the month in May. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.

