Growing A Greener Kenai

Seeds of change (and consistency)

By Larry Opperman
Published November 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM AKDT
With winter officially here, it's time to kick back, relax, review what worked and what didn't, and start planning your planting for next year.

Phew! It's been a hectic gardening season. With winter officially here, it's time to kick back, relax, review what worked and what didn't, and start planning your planting for next year. But if you still want to get garlic planted this year, Larry's got some tricks you can try.

Reminder: Growing a Greener Kenai airs at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the winter, returning to the first and third Saturday of the month in May. And Larry's still here the third Saturday of the month, exploring Movie Classics with co-host David Rigall.

And check out the Central Peninsula Garden Club's winter programs here.

Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil & Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
See stories by Larry Opperman
