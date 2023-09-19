Growing the next generation of gardeners
Larry is joined this week by landscape architect David Rigall.
Put those little hands to work in the dirt — harvest is a great time to get kids excited about gardening. Plus, Larry has info on seed saving, saving potatoes from too-wet conditions and getting fall perennial bulbs ready for spring sprouting.
*We had a technical problem at the start of the show such that the first couple minutes of the live show weren't recorded. Apologizes!