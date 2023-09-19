© 2023 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai

Growing the next generation of gardeners

By Larry Opperman
Published September 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM AKDT
Harvest is a great time to get kids interested in gardening.

Put those little hands to work in the dirt — harvest is a great time to get kids excited about gardening.

Larry is joined this week by landscape architect David Rigall.
Put those little hands to work in the dirt — harvest is a great time to get kids excited about gardening. Plus, Larry has info on seed saving, saving potatoes from too-wet conditions and getting fall perennial bulbs ready for spring sprouting.

*We had a technical problem at the start of the show such that the first couple minutes of the live show weren't recorded. Apologizes!

Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil & Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
