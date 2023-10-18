© 2023 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai

Magic mulch!

By Larry Opperman
Published October 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM AKDT
Cozy up those garden beds for winter with fresh layer of mulch

Make gardens happy all winter through the magic of mulch. Plus, prepping potatoes for storage, sweetening frost-friendly cold crops and a travelogue from Larry's trip through Europe, with lots of stopping to smell the flowers.

The Central Peninsula Garden Club holds monthly meetings September-April with informational presentations. The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kenai Peninsula College. Garden club monthly programs are free and open to the public but membership is appreciated. Sign up at the meeting. And follow the Central Peninsula Garden Club on Facebook for future meeting announcements.

Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil & Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
