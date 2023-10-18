Magic mulch!

Make gardens happy all winter through the magic of mulch. Plus, prepping potatoes for storage, sweetening frost-friendly cold crops and a travelogue from Larry's trip through Europe, with lots of stopping to smell the flowers.

The Central Peninsula Garden Club holds monthly meetings September-April with informational presentations. The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kenai Peninsula College. Garden club monthly programs are free and open to the public but membership is appreciated. Sign up at the meeting. And follow the Central Peninsula Garden Club on Facebook for future meeting announcements.