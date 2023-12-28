Dreaming of a Green Christmas

Larry Opperman and guest David Rigall are here to provide many gift ideas for the gardener in your life and give recommendations for books, gear, seeds and more. The Central Peninsula Garden Club is going to have a few changes in the near future regarding website updates and membership date changes. Join to make your holiday season merry and bright green!

The Central Peninsula Garden Club holds monthly meetings September-April with informational presentations the 3rd Saturday of the moth at 1:00pm at Kenai Peninsula College. Garden club monthly programs are free and open to the public but membership is appreciated. Sign up at the meeting. And follow the Central Peninsula Garden Club on Facebook for future meeting announcements.

If you have any ideas for the Central Peninsula Garden Club on what workshops to hold, let Larry or the Garden Club know! Send your ideas to Larry at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org OR the Central Peninsula Garden Club at cenpengardenclub@gmail.com.