Propagating raspberries

Grow your own raspberries, Alaska's hardy fruit! There are multiple ways to propagate your berry patch. Cuttings can still be taken this time of year. Also, do your research when planning your garden. Reference the Recommended Variety List for Southcentral Alaskabefore you get your seeds started.

The annual Central Peninsula Garden Club Roundtable Event will be noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Kenai Peninsula College. Don't miss this one!