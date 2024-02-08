© 2024 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai

Propagating raspberries

By Larry Opperman
Published February 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM AKST

Rah, rah, raspberries! Hardy, early fruiting, easy to store, who wouldn't want more raspberries?

Grow your own raspberries, Alaska's hardy fruit! There are multiple ways to propagate your berry patch. Cuttings can still be taken this time of year. Also, do your research when planning your garden. Reference the Recommended Variety List for Southcentral Alaskabefore you get your seeds started.

The annual Central Peninsula Garden Club Roundtable Event will be noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Kenai Peninsula College. Don't miss this one!

Growing A Greener Kenai berriesGardening
Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil &amp; Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
See stories by Larry Opperman
