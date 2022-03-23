© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

History and science of tsunamis

Published March 23, 2022
Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys
Geologists predict a landslide in Barry Arm in northern Prince William Sound could cause a potentially huge tsunami.

March 20-26 is Alaska Tsunami Preparedness Week.

After the Alaska Good Friday earthquake and tsunami in 1964, geologists studied the disaster in hopes of avoiding similar tragedies.

Scientists have learned a lot but still face questions, from unexpected tsunami impacts after the Tonga eruption to uncertainty about future tsunamis from Barry Arm and elsewhere in Prince William Sound.

Bretwood “Hig” Higman, of Seldovia, is a geologist specializing in the onshore effects of tsunamis. He gave a presentation for the Cook Inlet Historical Society on March 17 on how historic tsunamis in Alaska and around the world have helped advance our understanding and preparedness for tsunamis.

You can find out about upcoming presentation in the lecture series at the Cook Inlet Historical Society’s website. Connect with Hig — including sending him landslide photos around Alaska — at groundtruthalaska.org.

Kenai Conversation tsunamiBarry Armearthquake
