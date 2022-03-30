© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: 2022 HEA elections and annual meeting

Published March 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
KDLL
HEA is holding its annual meeting of the members May 4. The co-op is encouraging members to attend the in-person meeting for the first time since before the pandemic.

Members will pick new directors for the Homer Electric Association board soon. The co-op is sending out ballots for the 2022 election Monday.

This year, there are three candidates running for District 1, which includes Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. Daniel Hyman, Summer Lazenby and Wayne Ogle all have their hats in the ring for that seat.

District 2 includes Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Daniel Furlong is running unopposed for that seat. And there are also four candidates running for District 3, which spans Kasilof south.

We spoke with the three candidates for the District 1 seat about why they decided to run and what they think about HEA’s short- and long-term objectives. (We were unable to reach Daniel Furlong for an interview by airtime.)

During the second half of the show, we talk to Tanya Lautaret, the co-op’s member services supervisor, about how HEA members can cast their ballots and what they can expect from the annual meeting. Plus, we revisit HEA's ambitious renewables goal.

Important dates:

Note: The utility is encouraging by-mail voting, since the in-person meeting is contingent on low community COVID-19 case rates.

