Kenai Conversation: 2022 HEA elections and annual meeting

Members will pick new directors for the Homer Electric Association board soon. The co-op is sending out ballots for the 2022 election Monday.

This year, there are three candidates running for District 1, which includes Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. Daniel Hyman, Summer Lazenby and Wayne Ogle all have their hats in the ring for that seat.

District 2 includes Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Daniel Furlong is running unopposed for that seat. And there are also four candidates running for District 3, which spans Kasilof south.

We spoke with the three candidates for the District 1 seat about why they decided to run and what they think about HEA’s short- and long-term objectives. (We were unable to reach Daniel Furlong for an interview by airtime.)

During the second half of the show, we talk to Tanya Lautaret, the co-op’s member services supervisor, about how HEA members can cast their ballots and what they can expect from the annual meeting. Plus, we revisit HEA's ambitious renewables goal.

Important dates:



April 4 — HEA ballots are sent out

May 3 — By-mail ballots are due by 5 p.m.

May 4 — Annual Meeting of the Members & announcement of election winners

Note: The utility is encouraging by-mail voting, since the in-person meeting is contingent on low community COVID-19 case rates.

