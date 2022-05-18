Kenai Conversation: 'Geolinguistic Evidence of Dene Presence at High-water Levels of Glacial Lake Ahtna'

The following is a lecture from Dr. James Kari about what Ahtna place names tell researchers about Glacial Lake Ahtna — a prehistoric lake in the Copper River Basin.

James Kari works at UAF's Alaska Native Language Center. He gave this lecture at Kenai Peninsula College last month.

KPC recorded the lecture and we are including it here with permission.

Kari's lecture was held in memory of the late KPC professor Dr. Alan Boraas. Kari and Boraas worked together on "A Dena'ina Legacy: K'tl'egh'i Sukdu: The Collected Writings of Peter Kalifornsky." Stay tuned at the end of the lecture for a tribute to Boraas.