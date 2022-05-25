Kenai Conversation: Supporting local journalism

KDLL's 2022 spring drive is this Friday and Saturday. And this year, we’re raising money to help support the work of our new reporter.

Riley Board is coming to KDLL from Vermont through Report for America and will be covering the central Kenai Peninsula's rural communities.

She joins us on today's Kenai Conversation, along with KDLL General Manager Jenny Neyman, to talk about the program and the beat, the changing landscape of local journalism in rural communities and what your preferred pronunciation of "croissant" says about you.

Read more about Riley here.

