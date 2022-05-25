© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Supporting local journalism

Published May 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM AKDT
Corps member graphics_template

KDLL's 2022 spring drive is this Friday and Saturday. And this year, we’re raising money to help support the work of our new reporter.

Riley Board is coming to KDLL from Vermont through Report for America and will be covering the central Kenai Peninsula's rural communities.

She joins us on today's Kenai Conversation, along with KDLL General Manager Jenny Neyman, to talk about the program and the beat, the changing landscape of local journalism in rural communities and what your preferred pronunciation of "croissant" says about you.

Read more about Riley here.

Become a KDLL member and support local journalism here.

Tags

Kenai Conversation 2022 spring drivelocal journalism
Sabine Poux
See stories by Sabine Poux