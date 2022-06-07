Kenai Conversation: On exchange

Every school year, students from around the world come to the Kenai Peninsula as part of the American Field Service Central Kenai Peninsula Youth Exchange program.

Students with that program are prepping to head back to their home countries this month. We spoke with some of them before they left, including Armands Veksejs, of Latvia. He joined us for the first part of the program along with Eileen Bryson, a volunteer co-chair of the program’s Kenai branch.

In the second half of the program, we spoke with three other students who are nearing the end of their time in Alaska — Hager Elserry, of Egypt, and Dady Thitisakulwong and Haewon Hong, of Thailand.

Eileen Bryson says families interested in hosting students can reach her at 907-690-2779.