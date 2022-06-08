Kenai Conversation: Thor Evenson on 'The Sea and Other Roads Revisited'

Thor Evenson has been commercial fishing with his family in Cook Inlet since they homesteaded in Kenai in the mid-1950s.

Even before than that, Evenson was an artist. And he often mixes those two parts of his life — from his boat designing to his large, colorful paintings chronicling the history of fishing in the inlet.

Evenson's work is on display at the Kenai Art Center this month. The exhibit is called The Sea and Other Roads Revisited and it is up until July 2.

Sabine Poux / KDLL

The Kenai Art Center is open between 12 and 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. You can take a virtual look at the show on the center's website.

There's also a chamber music concert at the art center this Thursday at 7 p.m. Find more info about that here.