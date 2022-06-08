© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Thor Evenson on 'The Sea and Other Roads Revisited'

Published June 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM AKDT
evenson exhibit 2.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Much of Thor Evenson's work centers around Kenai's fishing history, including "Snug Harbor" (center).

Thor Evenson has been commercial fishing with his family in Cook Inlet since they homesteaded in Kenai in the mid-1950s.

Even before than that, Evenson was an artist. And he often mixes those two parts of his life — from his boat designing to his large, colorful paintings chronicling the history of fishing in the inlet.

Evenson's work is on display at the Kenai Art Center this month. The exhibit is called The Sea and Other Roads Revisited and it is up until July 2.

evenson exhibit 1.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

The Kenai Art Center is open between 12 and 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. You can take a virtual look at the show on the center's website.

There's also a chamber music concert at the art center this Thursday at 7 p.m. Find more info about that here.

Kenai Conversation Kenai Art Centercommercial fishingCook Inlet
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux
