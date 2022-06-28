© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: State of the city

The start of summer means a couple of things for the City of Kenai.

For one, it means dipnet season and the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby are around the corner. It's also the start of a new fiscal year. The city just passed a new budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

We checked in with Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander about how the city's preparing for summer and what's new in Kenai — from the city’s bluff stabilization project, to its new slash site, to its plan to revamp the city waterfront.

