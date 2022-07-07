© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: Kenai Potters' Guild

Published July 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM AKDT
Sabine Poux
KDLL
The ceramic American flag is one of the pieces Bryan Olds has in this month's exhibit at the Kenai Art Center.

The Kenai Potters Guild is holding its annual show this month at the Kenai Art Center.

We spoke with potters Bryan Olds and Sandy Campbell and Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski about the show, what makes pottery so social and how they differentiate functional and fine art. Plus, notes on this year's theme.

There's an opening reception for the show at the Kenai Art Center on Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m., including a mug drawing. The show will be open through the month.

Sabine Poux
