Kenai Conversation: Kenai Potters' Guild

The Kenai Potters Guild is holding its annual show this month at the Kenai Art Center.

We spoke with potters Bryan Olds and Sandy Campbell and Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski about the show, what makes pottery so social and how they differentiate functional and fine art. Plus, notes on this year's theme.

There's an opening reception for the show at the Kenai Art Center on Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m., including a mug drawing. The show will be open through the month.