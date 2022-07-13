© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Alaska's volcanoes

Published July 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM AKDT
1107819713_3_8.jpg
W.M. White
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey
Mount Redoubt during its 1989 eruption — just a year after the Alaska Volcano Observatory was founded.

The Kenai Peninsula is in close proximity to a lot of volcanoes. But besides the occasional eruption, there aren't so many obvious clues as to what’s bubbling beneath the surface.

Michelle Coombs and Matthew Haney study the volcanoes across Cook Inlet and others as part of their work with the Alaska Volcano Observatory. Coombs is the scientist in charge for the observatory and Haney is a research geophysicist who specializes in volcano seismology. They Zoomed into the program from Anchorage to talk about the inlet's volcanoes, how sound can be a tool for monitoring active volcanoes, and why Alaskans felt the January eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, thousands of miles away.

You can report observations to the observatory at 907-786-7497. For more ways to contact the AVO, click here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
