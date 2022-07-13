Kenai Conversation: Alaska's volcanoes

The Kenai Peninsula is in close proximity to a lot of volcanoes. But besides the occasional eruption, there aren't so many obvious clues as to what’s bubbling beneath the surface.

Michelle Coombs and Matthew Haney study the volcanoes across Cook Inlet and others as part of their work with the Alaska Volcano Observatory. Coombs is the scientist in charge for the observatory and Haney is a research geophysicist who specializes in volcano seismology. They Zoomed into the program from Anchorage to talk about the inlet's volcanoes, how sound can be a tool for monitoring active volcanoes, and why Alaskans felt the January eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, thousands of miles away.

You can report observations to the observatory at 907-786-7497. For more ways to contact the AVO, click here.