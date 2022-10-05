© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Reporter roundtable

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:16 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Reporters Jake Dye, Ashlyn O'Hara and Riley Board on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

We’re taking a break this week from our candidate forum series. And we thought it would be a better time than any to check in with our Kenai Peninsula press corps about the news of the day.

KDLL's Sabine Poux and Riley Board are joined by Peninsula Clarion reporters Jake Dye and Ashlyn O’Hara to talk about last night's election results, other stories they've been following and Nikiski's favorite talking cat. You can read Ashlyn and Jake's reporting at peninsulaclarion.com.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
