True Tales, Told Live returned from hiatus May 6 at The Goods in Soldotna with stories of being In A Pickle. We heard from Liz Chilson, Tim Johnson, Jacki Michaels, Sarah Pyhala, Quentin Simeon, CO Rudstrom and Hans Klodt, with music from Ban Practice — David Knight, Harold Rudstrom, Hans Kloot, Bryan Taylor, Mark Burton and Michael Burton. Emcees were Kailin Vadla and Jenny Neyman. Find out about upcoming storytelling events and suggest story theme and participate by following True Tales, Told Live on Facebook.