Storytellers Joe Spady, Dave Atcheson, Marilyn Wheeless, Dan Funk, Matt Pyhala, Rory Funk, CO Rudstrom and Jackie Michels tackled the theme As Good As It Gets — stories of making do, making it up and making the most of it, April 12 at The Goods in Soldotna. This show aired during KDLL's Spring Membership Drive on May 10, 2024.