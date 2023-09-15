Search Query
Borough recognizes September as Recovery Month
Hunter Morrison
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche recently designated September as Recovery Month in the borough. The month-long observance honors those who have struggled with substance use and recognizes the strides they have made to achieve sobriety.
